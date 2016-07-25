Rob Kardashian Has Deleted Every Trace of Blac Chyna From His Instagram

Something prompted Rob Kardashian to delete every photograph of Blac Chyna from his Instagram. He also deleted the rest of the photos on his IG, leaving just one, a shot of himself chomping on a toothpick posted April 11. Since this isn’t the first time he’s done some serious housecleaning—in March, he deleted a bunch of pics, only to clarify that the tidying up was in the name of relationship health and not a breakup—we’d normally assume that this was a more extreme version of that. But this latest move comes on the tail of a report from the Mirror that Kardashian dumped Chyna after finding “suspicious messages on her mobile phone.” And then Media Take Out reported that the couple had a huge fight while filming a scene for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” last night, and they both unfollowed each other on IG, though she started following him again this morning.

Publicity stunt? Big splash to herald Kardashian’s return to the spotlight on his family’s reality show? Actual breakup? A combination of all of the above? Time will tell. But as of now, Kardashian still features prominently in plenty of Chyna’s Instagram, which hasn’t been updated in two weeks.

Around the time of her last update on IG, Kardashian Snapchatted a video of himself showing what looks like a serious scratch on his arm, saying, “Look what she did to me. Crazy-ass psycho bitch!” and laughing, with Chyna laughing in the video too.

When Kardashian deleted a bunch of pics in March, he posted a note that said, “Chy and I are not broken up we just feel like it would be a lot healthier for our relationship if we kept a lot more to ourselves. It’s impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and outsiders and we would appreciate it if everyone respects that.” It was signed ChyRo. Today’s IG wipe has no such message, likely signaling trouble in paradise at best—and, if tabloid reports are to be believed, an actual breakup. If this is like everything else Kardashian-related, we’re sure to hear more soon.