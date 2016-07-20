Sources Say That Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Are Expecting a Baby Girl

The latest update from the pop culture car crash you just can’t look away from, aka Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s holy union, involves the same thing your best friend kept a secret for six months: the gender of an unborn child.

According to a “Kardashian insider” who spoke to Us Weekly, the loving couple, who have been engaged since April, are expecting a girl come Chyna’s October due date. “Rob couldn’t be happier,” says the source.

The newest member of the Kardashian family will also be the half-sister to King Cairo, Chyna’s three-year-old son with Rob’s half-sister Kylie Jenner‘s on-and-off boyfriend Tyga. What is it that they say about tangled webs again? (Oh, and in case you forgot, the plan for that six-episode “docuseries” is still on.)