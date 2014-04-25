New Eyewear Site Rivet and Sway is Like Warby Parker for Cool Girls

You might think Warby Parker has the market cornered on super-hip eyeglasses, but there’s a new guy in town that’s doing something just as cool. Actually, it’s a new gal in town—Rivet & Sway is entirely run by, designed by, and created for women.

Launched in January 2013, it’s been a steady climb for the female-helmed brand, which focuses its efforts on eyewear ranging from prescription to non-prescription sunglasses, all in a variety of modern shapes and color ways created based on how women’s faces are actually shaped.

Their mission is to “help women love the way they look in glasses,” a refreshing aim that stands in contrast to Warby’s largely unisex approach.

“Our vision is to help women look and feel more beautiful in glasses through a boutique-like experience,” Rivet & Sway CEO Sarah Bryar, formerly a head of product development at Amazon, told us. “Most importantly, each style is designed by a stellar team of women who have deep experience in eyewear and fashion design. We design for the real [girl]: she loves fashion, loves being a woman, and loves wearing glasses.”

How It Works: Much like Warby Parker, you can request up to five frames at a time—shopping by face shape, color, or size—to take home and try out. But Rivet & Sway has another added bonus: an online personal style consultant you will help you figure out, over Skype, which pair looks best on you. Once you pick out the pair you want, you place your order and typically receive them in a week’s time or less.

“We design with your face shape in mind, and we want to make sure you have the ultimate accessory to top off any look,” Bryar adds.

Sunglasses go for $129, and prescription lenses run $169; after you order your first pair, the second one (for any type of lens) drops down to $99–another cool perk.

Check It Out: RivetAndSway.com