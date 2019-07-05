‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan’s Proposal Story Was Absolute Perfection

Love is definitely in the air this summer. Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan is engaged to Michael Kopech and the video is breathtaking. Morgan is best known for playing the badass and glamorous Toni Topaz on the hit CW series. She got engaged to the White Sox pitcher this week, in the most romantic way possible.

Kopech popped the question during a romantic getaway to the picturesque Mooney Falls in Arizona. Lucky for us, the proposal was recorded, and Kopech shared the video on Instagram. The footage shows Morgan and Kopech standing in front of a waterfall on a beautiful day. Though nothing can be heard over the sound of rushing water, Morgan’s reaction to Kopech’s proposal is quite clear. A few seconds into the video, he gets down on one knee, and Morgan brings a hand to her face in surprise. A few seconds after that, Kopech rises and the two embrace in a romantic kiss.

But wait, it gets better. Kopech captioned the Instagram video with a tear-jerking love letter to Morgan. “So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you,” he wrote. “I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly.”

So romantic, right? There’s more: “You’ve loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly. You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire. You’re deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical.”

You’ve got to read the whole thing.

The couple has been together for a year, as People reported, and Morgan has been documenting their love story pretty much from day one. Along with adorable snaps of the two together at Kopech’s baseball games and posing on the set of Young Hollywood, the actress has shared photos of pair traveling to places like British Columbia and Costa Rica. We will be watching the Riverdale actress’ Instagram closely to keep up with the couple’s next adventure.