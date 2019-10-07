This Clue About ‘Riverdale’s Newest Character Is Giving Us The Creeps

Guys, we are t-minus two days away from the long-awaited return of Riverdale. As if this wasn’t creating enough anticipation, we’ve also learned these Riverdale season 4 Veronica’s sister & Sabrina clues and we can’t stop thinking about them! New York City Comic-Con was this weekend, and on Sunday, October 6, the cast and showrunner of our beloved CW drama were in attendance to reveal news about this season’s newest character, as well as possible crossover moments between Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s sister series, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Here’s what we know.

The cast confirmed that Veronica’s sister, Hermosa, will be joining the Lodge. While we learned back at San Diego’s Comic-Con that Veronica had a new family member coming into the picture this season, we weren’t able to pinpoint who until now. Unfortunately, this isn’t good news for Veronica. The cast and crew hinted that Hermosa—who is actually Veronica’s half-sister—is a lot like her father. Yikes! Just when we thought she’d get some rest after locking up her mafia-boss father Hiram, here comes another crazy relative to wreak havoc on her life.

Hermosa, who is played by Vida’s Mishel Prada, makes only the briefest of appearances in the full-length teaser that premiered at NYCC.

In it, we see her peering from a courtroom door. She’s dressed in a drapey black ensemble and sunglasses, which only adds to her mysterious allure. Which, only reminds us that we still have to wait to learn more (counting. down. the. hours!)

While Veronica’s sister was perhaps the largest clue revealed at Riverdale’s New York City Comic-Con panel, there is more to gleam from what the cast had to share. Like, the fact that F.P Jones and Alice Cooper will finally have the real romance that fans have been desperate for all these seasons (thank you, Skeet Ulrich and Mädchen Amick!) Not to mention, Riverdale will also be satisfying other fan observations, like the famed connection between this show and the showrunner’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series. At the panel, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that there will be even more clues bridging these universes—and we can’t wait.

Riverdale Season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.