These Fan Theories About The Mysterious Triplets On ‘Riverdale’ Are Very Convincing

Has anyone recovered from Wednesday’s episode of Riverdale yet? It was a lot. The absolute most. One of the most notable plot twists introduced a mystery about a set of triplets that has fans coming up with some seriously convincing theories. These Riverdale season 4 triplet theories about Cheryl Blossom are really *out there*, but then again this is Riverdale we’re talking about. Anything goes!

Spoiler alert: This post contains info from Riverdale Season 4, Episode 3, “Dog Day Afternoon.” Proceed with caution if you haven’t yet seen the October 23 episode! Let’s just say that the Riverdale writers completely ran out of f*cks to give when they wrote this episode. It features Archie stealing $40,000, Betty defusing a bomb, and Alice shooting Edgar Evernever in the HEAD after his rocket ship getaway plan. Yep. But one of the episode’s biggest bombs was dropped much more subtly, and it involves Cheryl Blossom, her twin brother Jason, and Nana Rose.

In the episode, Toni Topaz finds her girlfriend Cheryl Blossom hanging out with her dead brother in the basement—totally casual. The two of them come across Cheryl’s grandmother Nana Rose, staring creepily into a roaring fireplace in the middle of the night. She appears to be in a trance, and she mistakes Cheryl for her mother, saying: “Penelope, there you are. I thought I saw the triplets burning in the fire.”

Record scratch! Freeze frame! Did she just say triplets?!

She did, which is odd, because there are no known triplets in the show. Plenty of twins, but no triplets. So clearly, somebody has a mysterious third sibling, and fans think it might be Cheryl. The show certainly spends a lot of time fixating on her relationship with her dead twin Jason, so some type of twist involving a living and long-lost twin would make a lot of sense. Also, it was a plot point in the Archie Horror miniseries Blossoms 666— Cheryl and Jason had a third sibling named Julian who was taken away by a cult and then murdered by his siblings.

However, there are also other fan theories about the whole triplet situation that don’t involve Cheryl. Juniper and Dagwood could have a third sibling. Or Clifford and Claudius Blossom.

Guess we’ll have to wait to find out! In the meantime, the Halloween episode awaits next Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.