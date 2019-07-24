The Stars Of ‘Riverdale’ Just Spilled All Of Season 4’s Secrets & We’re Hype

Scroll To See More Images

This past weekend, Riverdale’s stars lived it up at San Diego Comic-Con. Season 3 of the hit CW show left viewers with quite the cliffhanger. Now, the cast has shared some Riverdale Season 4 theories, clues and details. While the fourth season of the teen drama has been kept pretty under wraps, the young stars were able to share information on an upcoming character’s death and an A-list guest star who will be joining the show.

Season 3 ended with a flashforward, giving viewers just enough information to keep us hanging on for more. Fans have been theorizing what might happen in Season 4, but if Season 3 of Riverdale has taught us anything, it’s to expect the completely unexpected. Also heads up—spoilers ahead—so please don’t keep reading unless you want to know how Season 3 ended.

At the end of Season 3, Veronica’s mother was arrested (but like—OK, we kinda saw that coming). Betty and Jughead’s long-lost brother Chic showed up (because the OG Chic wasn’t the real Chic—PLZ keep up). And last but not least, the most ominous and concerning part: in a flashforward, a blood-soaked Archie, Betty, and Veronica can be seen burning Jughead’s staple beanie in a fire.

Duh duh duhhh.

Unfortunately, the show suffered a loss off-screen as well. Luke Perry, who played Archie’s heroic dad onscreen, died of a stroke while the cast was in the middle of filming in last couple episodes. While the show couldn’t manage to pay tribute to Perry properly in its overpacked final episodes, the cast and crew did reveal that the Season 4 premiere will honor Perry. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa gave specifics on that special forthcoming tribute at the Riverdale Comic-Con panel. Thee rest of the cast also revealed some exciting tidbits of information.

Take a look at some of the Riverdale Season 4 Comic-Con highlights below.

A Special Guest Appearance

Shannen Doherty will make a special guest appearance at the start of Season 4. This will be an especially wonderful tribute to Perry, who co-starred on the original Beverly Hills, 90210 with Doherty. The two have remained close friends and the actress is very excited to honor her late friend and artist in this way. Showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa explained that Perry had actually wanted Doherty to guest star on Riverdale long before he passed. Unfortunately, it hadn’t worked out, but luckily now the chips have fallen into place. Aguirre-Sacasa said that Doherty will play “a really emotional role” in the Season 4 premiere.

Molly Ringwald Is Here To Stay

Many fans have wondered how Archie’s plotline would continue after the loss of Perry. We now know that Molly Ringwald, who plays Archie’s largely absent mother, will be taking on the full-time parent role. Aguirre-Sacasa explained that Ringwald asked to step into the parent shoes, rather than having an uncle or another father-figure written into the storyline. “She’ll be Archie’s mom more or less full time this season,” Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed.

Someone Dies On Halloween

We’ve never seen the Riverdale crew celebrate Halloween, but that will change when episode 404 of Riverdale airs on Oct. 30. Aguirre-Sacasa said that the episode will center on Halloween in Riverdale. He also teased that a character will die in that episode. O. M. G. Luckily, he confirmed that it won’t be anyone who was present at Comic-Con—so Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and Cheryl are all safe. Phew!

Jughead Is Leaving Riverdale

Turns out, Jughead is off to prep school. Cole Sprouse explained this huge shift for his character during the panel, saying Jughead will be accepted into a Gossip Girl-esque elite prep school on a writing scholarship. As a result, his character will only be in Riverdale during weekends. Apparently, this new school plays a role in that mysterious flash-forward from Season 3 that we discussed earlier. (So like, originally we thought Jughead might die in this season and that Betty, Veronica and Archie would burn his hat as a result. But now we’re kind of thinking they’re burning it out of anger or something. Who knows?)

A New Lodge Is Coming to Town

Ronnie now has no parents because both of them have been carted away to jail. But this doesn’t mean Veronica is now her own keeper. Oh no no. Camilla Mendes explained that in the beginning of Season 4, a relative she didn’t even know existed will turn up. Naturally, we expect a Lodge to stir the pot.

The Band Is (Back) Together

Well, there wasn’t a real band, to begin with. But if we can call the core four—Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica—a “band” of sorts, then we can also say they’re getting together! Because guess what? The four of them are starting a band, for real. Archie’s love of music has kinda been forgotten in recent seasons of Riverdale, but not anymore! Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained that Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead will form a band called the “Archies” in the upcoming season, and compete in a battle of the bands! So we can definitely expect a lot more singing from this season as well.

Mark your calendars now—Riverdale Season 4 premieres October 9 on The CW.