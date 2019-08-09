Luke Perry’s ‘Riverdale’ Tribute Is More Emotional Than You Thought

Grab the tissues and get ready for this one. The Riverdale season 4 premiere Luke Perry tribute reveal has us so emotional. The actor passed away in March at the age of 52 after complications following a major stroke. The series that made Perry famous, Beverly Hills, 90210, paid tribute to the late actor in the season premiere of 90210‘s own reboot.

According to Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the episode will be “really, really emotional.” “I think it’s a real tribute to Luke,” Aguirre-Sacasa shared during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “I think it’s a real tribute to Fred. I think it’s very cathartic to watch it and I think everyone really came together, specifically to tell this kind of story, to honor Luke and honor Fred…It’s a really simple — it’s one of our..just beautiful.”

If that wasn’t enough to already start the waterworks for fans, the episode is titled “In Memoriam,” and will also feature one of Perry’s 90210 costars, Shannen Doherty. Augirre-Sacasa had confirmed the news at San Diego Comic-Con, with Doherty reiterating how humbled she felt to be taking part in the very special episode. “I am deeply honored to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale,” Doherty wrote in an Instagram post.

Doherty continued, “The care in which this show takes in honoring his memory is beautiful. He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever.” While attending Comic-Con, Augirre-Sacasa shared that Perry had wanted Doherty to be on the show for rather some time. “They were such good friends, and when we were putting together this tribute episode, we wanted to make it as special as possible,” he shared. “And so we asked Shannen to do a pivotal, super-emotional role. She read the script and immediately said ‘yes.’ It’s very impactful.”

The showrunner shared on Twitter that the episode would likely be, “the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever.” The series has already paid tribute to the actor months ago with the conclusion of Season 3, dedicating the final batch of episodes to the late actor. Fans and cast aren’t yet ready to say goodbye to the beloved character, but this premiere episode will undoubtedly feel like a worthy send-off.