This ‘Riverdale’ Theory About Kevin & The Farm Has Us So Uncertain

After leaving us with some crazy cliffhangers at the end of season 3, we’re finally about to get some answers from this fan favorite CW series. One major unsolved concern has to do with Kevin, who is suddenly acting all buddy-buddy with Betty again after being hypnotized against her last season. There’s already a Riverdale season 4 Kevin brainwashed theory, where fans believe that Kevin might still be under Edgar’s evil spell. If he is, that certainly spells trouble for the Core Four, Archie, Betty, Veronia, and Jughead.

So far, after last week’s heartfelt Season 4 premiere, Episode 2 has provided some perspective on this theory. Spoiler alert: This post contains details from Riverdale Season 4, Episode 2, “Fast Times at Riverdale High.” As far as Riverdale wants us to think, Kevin is fully on Betty’s side. He says he’s on board to help her recover her mother and sister from The Farm, but this is questionable. Reason being, it was Edgar—his brainwasher—who left him behind to find Betty in the first place.

ICYMI: After getting sucked into the Farmie cult with his boyfriend Fangs last season, Kevin was dropped by the cult and tasked with telling Betty that the rest of The Farm fled town after she discovered Edgar’s organ harvest operation. (Yikes!) Now, Betty is trusting him to help her suss out their new location, as he still has an “in” with Fangs, who remains a member of The Farm.

The only problem: Betty revealed that she’s working with her long-lost FBI brother, Charles, and that her mother is actually working undercover with them to bust Edgar’s operation. This gives Kevin some serious intel. If he is still brainwashed, we can be sure that he dished all of this information to Edgar as soon as Betty sent him back to The Farm with Fangs. After all, when he returned, he told her that the Farmies are ready for an all out war.

Fans are unsure at this point about who they should trust. Kevin’s update from The Farm could be a total distraction—or a real threat. Is he setting the gang up for an attack? Or is he warning them of real consequences?

We’ll just have to wait and see. Until next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, that is.