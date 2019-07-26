‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Could Include A Breakup Between Betty & Jughead—We’re Not Ready

Fans are worried about the future of Bughead. After rumors about a reported breakup between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart surfaced, fans are concerned it could mean a split for their fav CW couple. So is there a Riverdale Season 4 Betty and Jughead breakup clue? Well first of all, actors and actresses’ private relationships shouldn’t inform a creative decision for the show they’re on. We’re guessing they had to agree to some sort of deal when they entered into their relationship two years ago that it wouldn’t affect their work on the show. But who knows?

We think it’s safe to bet that even if Betty and Jughead do breakup, it won’t be because of the real-life relationship drama between Sprouse and Reinhart. Plus— a good chunk of this season has already been filmed. So again, if Jughead breaks up, it was likely a creative decision made well before the real-life couple decided to call things off. (Which, BTW, we don’t even know if they’ve done for sure).

Amidst all the breakup rumors, both Sprouse and Reinhart shared the same photograph with similar captions, seemingly shutting down the breakup rumors. Or at least squashing all the negative breakup rumors. See below:

Reinhart even took to Twitter last night to say, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. “Reliable sources” can kiss my ass. ”

So whether or not the young it-couple is broken up still remains a mystery. As does the future of Bughead…Reinhart and Sprouse did share some character arc details in their Comic-Con panel in San Diego this past weekend. Both actors confirmed that Bughead will be solid at the start of season 4, but that there will be some challenges. We’re assuming, and they discussed the fact, that Jughead changing schools will have a big impact on their relationship. Reinhart explained that while Betty is going to be supportive of her boyfriend’s decision to accept a writing scholarship at a new private-elite school, it will be hard on their relationship.