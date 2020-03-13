‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Is on a Break After a Coronavirus Scare on Set

It may be a while before we see Archie, Veronica, Betty and the rest of the Riverdale gang again. Riverdale season 4 is on a coronavirus break after a crew member was in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The news came amid The CW series’ fourth season, which was expected to air its finale on May 13, 2020.

“We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” a representative for Warner Bros. said in a statement. “The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.”

The statement continued, “We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”

Riverdale is far from the only show that has halted production because of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. Talk shows from The Ellen Degeneres Show to The Wendy William Show have also decided to remove in-studio audiences because of the coronavirus risk.

As of yet, it’s unclear when Riverdale will restart production, but there’s no reason to fear. In the words of High School Musical, we’re all in this together and everyone is trying to figure this coronavirus thing out. Riverdale season 4 will be back on TV soon, and so will Cheryl Blossom and the rest of the Riverdale crew. (The word is still out on Jughead though.) So until then, let’s remain calm and binge-watch old Riverdale episodes as we wait for season 4 to come back.