Lili Reinhart Calls Fans ‘Hypocritical’ for Creating a Poll Comparing Her Body to a Model’s

Lili Reinhart isn’t happy with fans who created and voted on a poll comparing her body to model, Taylor Hill‘s. On Sunday, the 21-year-old “Riverdale” actress lashed out at fans who wrote comments like “fat,” “not flattering,” and “the model looks way better” on an Instagram poll, which compared the ways Reinhart and Hill’s bodies looked in identical sets of lingerie.

The post featured two photos: one of Hill modeling the lingerie and the other of Reinhart wearing it in a scene on “Riverdale.” In a post on her Tumblr, Reinhart claimed that she saw the post several times with captions like, “Lili vs. the Model,” “Who wore it better?” and “Which one is hotter?”

She criticized the fans, who she called “hypocritical,” for praising feminism and body-positivity on “Riverdale,” yet creating a poll that pit two women’s bodies against each other. “That is the most hypocritical shit I’ve ever seen,” Reinhart wrote. “This is a poll. A competition. A comparison of two bodies. It’s a feeding ground for comments of judgement and negativity…It is a perfect way to fuel this delusional idea that it’s still okay to put women on a pedestal and compare them.”

Reinhart went on to open up about her own body and how she will never have a “model’s body.” “I do not have that model’s body. I’m fully aware of this,” Reinhart wrote. “I don’t have a thigh gap.. a 24 inch waist.. toned arms or abs. I am not her. And how dare anyone assume that I should look like her.”

The CW actress ended her rant by slamming the creators of the poll for encouraging eating disorders, body insecurities, and body dysmorphia by suggesting that Hill’s figure is the ideal body type. “It’s upsetting to see all these young women who proclaim to be feminists participate in something that represents the exact opposite,” Reinhart wrote. “To them I say: You are the problem, don’t you get it? You are promoting the idea that this model is what all women should look like and that it’s not okay to look like anything else.”

She added, “This is why we have eating disorders. This is why young teens are suicidal about their body image. This is why people have body dysmorphic disorder. This is why there aren’t nearly enough plus size models in the industry. I hope that this makes you reconsider the next time you feel the need to comment on another woman’s weight or figure.”

Kudos to Reinhart for having this tough conversation with her fans. We hope they take the message to heart and stop the body-shaming. Read the rest of Reinhart’s empowering post, here.