Have You Shopped the Betty and Veronica Collection Yet?

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Allison Kahler.

I have several guilty pleasures—chief among them: Riverdale, a CW TV drama I watch every single week, without fail, when it’s on air. I’m a binge-watcher through and through; I never watch things live. But Riverdale, with all its twists, turns and jaw-droppingly ridiculous drama, practically demands a different viewing treatment. And I live for it.

The Betty and Veronica store, an online boutique inspired (like Riverdale) by the Archie comics, combines my chief guilty pleasure with another major one: shopping. Rarely am I happier than when I’m seated in front of my computer, watching a new episode of Riverdale, while online shopping during commercial breaks. (Throw in a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and the scenario really can’t be beat.)

MORE: The Insidious Invasion of Student-Teacher Relationships on TV

The Betty and Veronica store offers a new way for fans to enjoy Riverdale—one that isn’t limited to a single hour every Wednesday night. Thanks to designs by Rachel Antonoff and Christian Francis Roth, I can buy loungewear that makes me feel like a member of the Riverdale Vixens cheerleading squad, office-appropriate button-downs that strike the right balance between kitschy-cute and fashion-forward, and cropped sweatshirts that let me declare allegiance to my favorite characters.

It’s an experiential (and surprisingly stylish) kind of fandom that makes an already-fun phenomenon even more so. The store is basically a girly-retro hub that celebrates the most wonderful parts of Riverdale (and the original Archie comics)—its leading ladies.

Not to mention, “Betty and Veronica” is a great place to turn when you realize you’re only a few weeks out from Halloween and still in dire need of a costume. The best part: The store’s full of cute, affordable, comfortable and pop-culturally relevant stuff. So even in the worst-case scenario, you’ll end up with a last-minute costume that’s anything but lame—and one you can wear again and again (namely, the next time a Riverdale season finale airs).

MORE: Why Lili Reinhart Does Her Own Makeup for ‘Riverdale’

Regardless of why you’re shopping the Betty and Veronica store, you’re sure to find something absolutely delightful to add to your closet. Ahead, our 21 favorites—all of which would look great on Halloween (and every single day that follows).

Betty Poplin Shirt

A crisp, Betty-inspired button-down designed by the one and only Rachel Antonoff.

Betty poplin shirt, $55 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Team Betty and Veronica Handbags

Let this handbag do the talking for you.

Team Betty and Veronica handbags, $195 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Riverdale Crop Top

Bought this with my friend for Halloween—not even kidding. (It's comfy enough to keep me cozy all October 31st long, and cute enough to lounge in year-round.)

Riverdale crop top, $22 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Glittery Clutch

Ultimate cute kitsch.

Glitter clutch, $48 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Riverdale Sweater

Pay homage to your favorite high school by sporting this snuggly sweater.

Riverdale sweater, $55 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Collar Pin Set

Does your go-to button-down feel like it needs a little something? This collar pin should do the trick.

Collar pin set, $15 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Getty and Veronica.
Riverdale Tennis Team Jacket

I mean, if your best life involves pretending like you were on the Riverdale High tennis team, why not do it?

Riverdale tennis team jacket, $65 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Jughead Beanie

In case you're more of a Juggie than a Betty or Veronica.

Jughead beanie, $14 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Betty and Veronica Sports Bra

This millennial-pink sports bra would be cute whether or not Betty and Veronica were attached.

Betty and Veronica sports bra, $13 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Betty and Veronica Handbag

Like pop art—in a purse.

Betty and Veronica handbag, $175 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Team Veronica Tee

If you're more into Betty, you can score the same tee in coral.

Team Veronica tee, $24 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Betty and Veronica Charm Bracelet

The cutest li'l charm bracelet you ever did see.

Betty and Veronica charm bracelet, $31 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Vintage-Inspired Denim Jacket

Embellished denim jackets are having a moment—get in on the fun.

Vintage-inspired denim jacket, $66 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Betty Patch

For what it's worth, there's a Veronica version, and it says, "Grr."

Betty patch, $12 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
I'm with Veronica Cropped Sweatshirt

Somewhere along the way, pink and purple became a seriously underrated color combo.

I'm with Veronica cropped sweatshirt, $55 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Betty and Veronica Coin Purse

A coin purse that's even sparklier than the money it carries.

Betty and Veronica coin purse, $34 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Riverdale Jogger

Subtle enough to stand alone (you know, in case you're not feeling full Riverdale one day).

Riverdale jogger, $41 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Mini Patch Set

For DIY embellished denim.

Mini patch set, $9 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Riverdale Cotton Tee

Too. Damn. Cute.

Riverdale cotton tee, $23 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Riverdale Key Fob

The easiest way to show a little school spirit.

Riverdale key fob, $16 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.
Veronica Poplin Shirt

Started this gallery with a Betty button-down. Gotta close it with a Veronica button-down.

Veronica poplin shirt, $55 at Betty and Veronica

Photo: Betty and Veronica.

