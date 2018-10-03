Have You Shopped the Betty and Veronica Collection Yet?

I have several guilty pleasures—chief among them: Riverdale, a CW TV drama I watch every single week, without fail, when it’s on air. I’m a binge-watcher through and through; I never watch things live. But Riverdale, with all its twists, turns and jaw-droppingly ridiculous drama, practically demands a different viewing treatment. And I live for it.

The Betty and Veronica store, an online boutique inspired (like Riverdale) by the Archie comics, combines my chief guilty pleasure with another major one: shopping. Rarely am I happier than when I’m seated in front of my computer, watching a new episode of Riverdale, while online shopping during commercial breaks. (Throw in a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and the scenario really can’t be beat.)

The Betty and Veronica store offers a new way for fans to enjoy Riverdale—one that isn’t limited to a single hour every Wednesday night. Thanks to designs by Rachel Antonoff and Christian Francis Roth, I can buy loungewear that makes me feel like a member of the Riverdale Vixens cheerleading squad, office-appropriate button-downs that strike the right balance between kitschy-cute and fashion-forward, and cropped sweatshirts that let me declare allegiance to my favorite characters.

It’s an experiential (and surprisingly stylish) kind of fandom that makes an already-fun phenomenon even more so. The store is basically a girly-retro hub that celebrates the most wonderful parts of Riverdale (and the original Archie comics)—its leading ladies.

Not to mention, “Betty and Veronica” is a great place to turn when you realize you’re only a few weeks out from Halloween and still in dire need of a costume. The best part: The store’s full of cute, affordable, comfortable and pop-culturally relevant stuff. So even in the worst-case scenario, you’ll end up with a last-minute costume that’s anything but lame—and one you can wear again and again (namely, the next time a Riverdale season finale airs).

Regardless of why you’re shopping the Betty and Veronica store, you’re sure to find something absolutely delightful to add to your closet. Ahead, our 21 favorites—all of which would look great on Halloween (and every single day that follows).