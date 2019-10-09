We Might Know Who Died On ‘Riverdale’ Last Season Thanks To These Fan Theories

The wait is almost over: Riverdale returns for its fourth season tonight (I’m not freaking out, you are!) This season premiere also means that we’re so much closer to finally knowing whether these Riverdale bonfire death theories are accurate. I mean, c’mon, at least one of them has to be, right? Here’s what fans are guessing.

But first, in case you missed it: We last saw the Riverdale crew on their senior year spring break camping trip—only things were far from your normal, campground vacay festivities. Archie, Betty, and Veronica appeared standing around a bonfire, stripped down to their underwear. Not to mention—they were drenched in blood! “Archie, are you listening to me?” Betty said, “We have to burn all of our clothes, including Jughead’s beanie.” That is, Archie was holding Jughead’s beanie, who was nowhere to be seen. And his beanie was covered in blood, too.

“We’ll wash off the blood in the swimming hole. After tonight, we never speak of this, ever. Not to each other. Not to our parents. No one,” she said, “We finish our senior year, we graduate, and we’ll go our separate ways. That is the only way that we won’t get caught.”

Yikes. After THAT season finale, fans everywhere were mulling over who could’ve possibly died at that bonfire. Seeing as how Betty mentioned Jughead, and it’s his beanie that’s shown, the most obvious choice could be him. Yet something about that seems too obvious for lots of viewers. So they came up with other theories, instead. One of which is that Jughead killed someone himself: Charles. Remember Charles? He’s the FBI agent-turned-Betty’s brother.

“I don’t think Jughead is dead because the emotional reactions from the characters would be way different, IMO,” said one Reddit user. “Betty wouldn’t cover up a murder for just anyone. The fact that she’s the one giving the orders makes me think she’s protecting Jughead.”

“Why do I think it was Charles? Betty has by far the most blood on her hands, which makes me think she was the driving force behind the murder,” the Reddit user continued. “The victim probably has something to do with her. It can’t be Hal, because he’s already dead. It can’t be her mom, because they would never get rid of Mädchen Amick, and she obviously loves doing the show so I doubt she’d leave. That only leaves Charles.” Interesting detective work there—certainly gives Mr. FBI agent Charles a run for his money!

Another theory that fans are latching onto is that it could possibly be Hiram. I know! While we left off with Hiram behind bars at the Lodge Industries Prison, we there’s plenty reason to put an end to his monstrous actions. Another Reddit user thought this was especially fair, considering that “he tried to harm Charles.” We can only hope.