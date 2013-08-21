StyleCaster
Share

You Can Now Pre-Order the 5 River Island Pieces Rihanna Wears The Most

What's hot
StyleCaster

You Can Now Pre-Order the 5 River Island Pieces Rihanna Wears The Most

Meghan Blalock
by
rihanna instagram 2

Photos via Instagram.com/badgalriri

In case you missed it, Rihanna has been overwhelming her 9.2+ million Instagram followers with images of herself rocking a few select pieces from her River Island collection, and now it’s clear why: the five pieces she’s been wearing over and over (and over) again belong to a special capsule collection that just went up for pre-sale before the full line launches September 12.

MORE: The 10 Craziest Pieces from Rihanna’s River Island Collection

The “As Seen on Rihanna” collection includes a mesh crop top, a set of darkwash skinny jeans, a pair of slinky stilettos, a cropped sweatshirt, and, of course, those pants that are emblazoned with “G4L” that she’s been wearing everywhere.

rihanna instagram 3

Here’s our question:  Would women want to buy these items if Rihanna didn’t rock them so well? We’re not hating, but it’s not like there are a ton of occasions where a mesh camo crop top and a pair of G4Life sweats are completely called for.

MORE: Whoa! Rihanna Carries Marijuana Clutch

Disagree with us? Then head over to River Island to pre-order the pieces right now, which range from $62 to $150!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share