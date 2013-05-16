Rita Ora Is The New Face Of Madonna’s Fashion Line, Material Girl

This is kind of a match made in pop music heaven: British singer Rita Ora has just signed on to model for Material Girl, Madonna‘s line of clothing and apparel with daughter Lourdes. According to The Sun, the singer signed a $765,000 contract to front the brand, and photos have already been shot.

According to the report, sources say that the two singers met last week at the Met Gala, where Madonna walked the red carpet in punk-inspired Givenchy and Rita Ora wore a cutout Thakoon number (above).

Ora is huge in the U.K., and has a knack for surrounding herself with the right kinds of people stateside, as she’s signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label, and is close with his wife Beyoncé. She’s also BFFs with It-model Cara Delevingne, so perhaps she picked up a couple of pointers.

Rita’s style seems to straddle the line between darkly edgy and sexy, so it seems to make sense that Madonna would want to work with her. What do you think of their collaboration?

