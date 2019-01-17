Rita Ora’s Sweater Dress Has a Naked Woman on It, and I Kind of Love It

The last several days have been a fashion win for Rita Ora. The singer has been rocking so many iconic looks recently, and I’m very here for it. All within the span of one day, she wore two different suits (sans shirt, for the record), along with one look I’m still dreaming about: On Wednesday, Rita Ora stepped out in a sweater dress with a naked woman painting on the front. I. Am. Floored.

The sweater dress itself—ignoring the literal naked woman it features—is unique AF. It’s mock-neck, long-sleeved, and a maxi dress. Rita Ora paired the dress with either tall socks or tights (whatever they are, the dress covers most of them) and white Reebok sneakers. On its own, this look is worth mentioning. But then you add the naked woman painting that graces the front of the dress, and it becomes my new fave outfit of 2019. It’s like Rita Ora has been reading my fashion dream journal—it’s not an invasion of privacy if your dreams come true.

The dress is from Kenzo’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection and is, sadly, sold out (which, TBH is not surprising, since it’s the coolest sweater dress I’ve ever seen). Luckily, we have photos of Rita Ora sporting the naked woman sweater dress to last us forever. Oh, to be the naked woman on the front of Rita Ora’s dress. Imagine the things she’s seen.

Seriously, though, what a baller move to walk around SoHo with a naked woman painting on your chest. The smirk she’s giving in the top photo just makes it clear she knows what she’s doing, too—like, yes, I do have a naked woman on my dress. I’m so glad you noticed! I just wish I could look that cool and confident doing a casual coffee run. Rita Ora, you’re my new hero.