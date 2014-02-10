Links to Click: Rita Ora Teams With Rimmel, Carine Roitfeld Sends North West a Shirt, More

Take a late afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. Rita Ora has collaborated with Rimmel London on a collection of nail polishes and lipsticks in pop art inspired hues. [Fashion Gone Rogue]

2. North West may be the luckiest baby in the world! Thanks to Carine Roitfeld, Kim Kardashian’s baby girl can now wear a tiny version of the t-shirt the former French Vogue editor wore on the cover of the CR Fashion Book. [Instagram]

3. When it comes to cosmetics there is no need to stick to the rules. Learn how to use your beauty basics in creative, non-traditional ways. [Beauty High]

4. Lena Dunham has shared a picture of her upcoming (hardcover!) book, “Not That Kid of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She’s ‘Learned’,” and confirms it’s release date. It’s going to be a long wait until October. [Huffington Post]

5. Zappos to the rescue! New York City has apparently run out of snow boots and with another storm on the way we are officially in panic mode. [Racked]

6. Julianne Hough is the latest celebrity to ditched her extensions and debut a cropped pixie cut. What do you think of her much shorter hairstyle? [Daily Makeover]

7. For the first time, A-list designer Jason Wu will be making his Gilt debut, offering up an array of his impeccably tailored pieces and high-impact color. [Gilt]

8. Between staying on top of runway images to ordering car services Fashion Week madness can be a bit overwhelming. Do not fear, these 10 apps will help you own the week. [The Vivant]