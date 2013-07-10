Watch The Making Of Rita Ora’s New Material Girl Ad Campaign

When we learned that Rita Ora was tapped to be the new face of Madonna and daughter Lola’s clothing line Material Girl, we weren’t sure quite what to expect. The 22-year-old rising British pop star is known for her supermodel BFFs and street-meets-chic style, regularly wearing brands like Miu Miu, so we were kind of expecting her to hold out for a higher-fashion campaign. Apparently though, Madge—whom Rita allegedly first met at this year’s Met Gala—can be quite persuasive.

In a behind-the-scenes video of her photo shoot for the campaign, which you can watch above, Rita talks about what it was like being chosen by Madonna to be the face of the brand.

“To be hand-picked by Madonna, an icon, and her incredibly cool daughter Lola, was probably one of the biggest compliments I’ve had in while,” Ora says. No kidding!

For the campaign, Ora hit the town in London, visiting all the big tourist spots and posing in the clothes, which include leather-lined plaid crop tops, colorful leggings, and plenty of baubles. Watch the clip above and tell us what you think of their collaboration!

