Rita Ora’s Latest London Ensemble Is Honestly Confusing to Me

I’ve written many articles before, gushing about how Rita Ora is a style queen and we are all her poorly dressed subjects in comparison. Typically, the singer makes a cool statement with her ensembles (like the naked woman painting on her sweater dress!!) and I’m always here! for! it! That being said, Rita Ora’s latest outfit while in London is a bit of a head scratcher. It’s definitely not the weirdest ensemble I’ve ever seen, but it is very confusing me.

On Thursday night, Rita Ora left the restaurant Nobu (And now I’m craving sushi, TBH.) in an outfit I cannot for the life of me wrap my head around. The singer donned a red and white polka dot blouse paired with a brown plaid blazer and boyfriend jeans. That alone is a bit of an odd combination, but nothing at which I’d turn my head. But, on top of the plaid blazer, Ora had a yellow cardigan tied around her shoulders while also carrying a patterned Dior bag and wearing bedazzled sunglasses (at night, might I add). Add in the color block neutral heels Ora wore, and I’m sufficiently confused. It was like three different decades of fashion mixed with three different patterns and colors coming to create one ambiguously appealing ensemble. Honestly, I don’t even know what to think—other than Rita Ora still somehow rocks the outfit.

I mean, is anyone else so confused by this look? I can’t even really pinpoint what is so weird about it, other than the fact that it doesn’t quite fit in any fashion category. It’s not from the ’90s or early aughts (or even the ’60s), but it has vibes from all three. Pairing red polka dots and bright yellow would typically remind me of a clown, but in this case, it doesn’t. I suppose I should just let Rita Ora do her thing. After all, she still looks amazing.

Of course, though, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that behind those sunglasses, Ora sported a bright blue eye shadow, which, frankly, confuses me even more. I think I’ll just quit while I’m ahead and stop attempting to understand this celebrity outfit. We still stan.