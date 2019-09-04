OK, Rita Ora Wearing an Animal Print Corset Is the Hottest Thing I’ve Seen This Year

Scroll To See More Images

In the past year, I’ve become acutely aware of the fact that Rita Ora tends to go bold with her fashion choices—and honestly, I love that the singer rocks wild, head-turning ensembles regularly. (I mean, ~never forget~ the sweater dress that had a painting of a naked woman on the front.) So, when Rita Ora attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards after party in a hot AF animal print corset ensemble, I was unsurprised (based on her previous outfits) but absolutely delighted.

If I’m being honest, I wasn’t completely sold on the corset trend—I have tried! I really have!—but Rita Ora wearing this animal print corset number might have just sealed the deal for me. I mean, I don’t know if I’ve seen a hotter look than this. The sequined (!!!!!) corset is the perfect mixture of BDSM vibes and early aughts Disney Channel. I know that sounds like an impossible combination, but if you take the low-cut nature of the corset and pair it with a sequined leopard print, you have a perfect melding of mediums. The entire ensemble is Hannah Montana meets Rihanna in the “S&M” music video.

Of course, I can’t not mention Rita Ora’s sparkly black pants and sparkly heels. The pairing of the black pants with the animal print corset is something I’d only expect from the queen of unexpected lewks: Rita Ora herself.

While I have you here, though, I’d be remiss not to show you the singer’s outfit from earlier in the evening as well. Rita Ora attended the actual GQ Men of the Year Awards before the after party in a gorgeous all-black ensemble—wearing a Maticevski skirt and Agent Provacateur bra. The singer never ceases to amaze me with the incredible outfits she pulls off on every red carpet. All I can do is look at past outfits and hope the next ones are as good as the last (which I know they will be).