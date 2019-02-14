Rita Ora Looks Like a Walking Flower Blossom at NYFW

If anyone’s been killing it in the fashion department this year, it’s Rita Ora. I mean, I was hooked as soon as I saw the singer wear a sweater dress with a naked woman painting on it, because how iconic is that? And the celeb continues to impress. Decked out in a delightfully quirky flower dress and coat, Rita Ora looked like mother nature herself (or, honestly, just a huge flower blossom), welcoming spring to the cold streets of NYC on Wednesday.

Attending the Marc Jacobs Fall 2019 runway show during NYFW, the singer donned a matching yellow and blue dress and coat. The ensemble was straight from the runway of Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2019 collection. It’s not available to the public yet, but we got a street style preview from Rita Ora. Both the dress and coat give us all the best elements of spring. The bright yellow and blue mixed with the floral pattern are enough to brighten the dreariest of days. Plus, the ensemble features a huge fabric flower blossom attached to the neck. What says spring more than a giant flower protruding from one’s neck?

Adding her own eccentric twist to the ensemble, Ora accessorized the ‘fit with pink glittery socks and light blue open-toed shoes—complete with cute bow details. Hair slicked back, eyelashes longer than my workday and an eyebrow arch most people would kill for, Rita Ora was an absolute head-turner at the Marc Jacobs show.

The singer was also seen Wednesday wearing a t-shirt featuring two men kissing, only adding fuel to her sartorial fire. In my book, Rita Ora can do no fashion wrongs, and I look forward to the day when I rock an ensemble half as iconic as one of hers. Until then, I take solace in knowing that the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2019 collection will eventually be released and I can pretend to afford the dress Rita Ora wore.