Rita Ora Just Rocked the Most Intense Cape Romper We’ve Ever Seen

Rita Ora has been a sartorial goddess this year. From her sweater dress with a portrait of a naked woman on the front to her V-Day tee that featured two men kissing, the singer has quickly become my biggest mood of 2019. I’ve been keeping my eyes peeled for what she might wear next, and Wednesday night, my diligence was rewarded. Rita Ora wore a feathered cape romper, and it’s become my new favorite red carpet look.

As she arrived to the VH1 Trailblazer Honors, Rita Ora donned a romper so intense, I’m having my eyes checked. The look is straight from the Ashi Couture Spring/Summer 2019 runway, so already you know it’s going to be a grand display. While the base of the romper was simple enough—semi-sparkly black shorts that made the singer’s legs look miles long—the rest of the romper is the reason I can’t breathe. The top of the ensemble was a wild mix of white ruffles and black feathers combining to create sleeves that double as a luxurious and dramatic cape. If this is what the singer wears to the VH1 Trailblazer Honors, someone please nominate Rita Ora for a Grammy in 2020, because I need to see what she’d wear on that red carpet.

The singer kept the rest of her look simple—understandably, given the drama brought on by her outfit. She kept her blonde hair long and straight, and makeup natural (at least by red carpet standards). Ora even donned a nude lip, keeping all the focus on the feathered romper—not that it would even be a competition. Finishing the ensemble with black heels, Rita Ora’s VH1 Trailblazer Honors look was one I won’t soon forget. The singer continuously surprises me with each and every one of her ensembles, and I cannot wait to see what she wears next. In the meantime, you’ll find me recreating this cape look with my comforter.