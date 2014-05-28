Watch Rita Ora Cover Beyoncé’s ‘Drunk in Love’

We’re not really sure why British pop star Rita Ora—currently climbing the charts with “I Will Never Let You Down”—decided sing Beyoncé‘s anthem “Drunk in Love” twice recently, but she’s been busy doing just that.

Over the weekend, Ora performed at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the U.K., and performed Coldplay’s song “Magic,” before transitioning into a jazzy version of Bey’s “Drunk In Love.” We totally get it—artists often bust out covers while performing live. The strange part was the fact that the pop star also performed the song on French talk show “Le Before du Grand Journal” instead of singing her own hit. Trés bizarre, non?

It could be an homage of sorts—Ora has been mentored by Beyonce’s hubby Jay Z since she was discovered—but it also could be some sort of coded response to the completely unfounded rumors that she and Jay had more than a working relationship. Regardless, watch both covers below, and let us know your thoughts!