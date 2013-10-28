Cool Collab Alert: Rita Ora Is Set To Design For Adidas

Rita Ora is known just as much for her avant-garde outfits—which seamlessly mix sportswear separates with chic ladylike pieces—as she is for her music, so it comes as no surprise she’s the latest star to try her hand at designing. According to The Telegraph, Ora will be teaming with one of her go-to brands, Adidas.

The 22-year-old British songstress has previously shared her affinity for the labels’s sweatpants, and has been photographed in Adidas sandals. The roughly $2.4 million deal came to fruition after Ora spoke with long-term Adidas designer Jeremy Scott, about her desire to collaborate with the brand just two weeks ago.

The face of Madonna’s Material Girl apparel line has modeled for DKNY, and even posed for Karl Largerfeld wearing deer ears during an undsiclosed midnight photo shoot in Paris recently. Rita has reportedly been vocal about wanting to design for the last couple of years, and now she’ll have the chance to follow in Stella McCartney‘s fashionable heels. The talented Brit created Team Great Britain’s Adidas Kit for the 2012 Olympics, and continues to design the successful Stella McCartney for Adidas collection.

It has been rumored that Ora and fellow pop star Rihanna, both discovered by Jay Z, are musical rivals and that RiRi made their mutual BFF, model Cara Delevingne, choose between them. Now, between Kaiser Karl seemingly jumping ship from Rihanna to Ora, and Rita landing a Rimmel London collaboration and scoring a design deal (Rihanna collaborated with the British street brand River Island for fall 2013), the competition might be reaching an all-time high.

Do you think Rita Ora is a good pick for Adidas?