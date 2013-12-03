Odd Casting News: Rita Ora Will Star in ’50 Shades of Grey’ as Christian Grey’s Sister

British pop star du jour Rita Ora—who has also made a significant impact on the fashion world, thanks in part to her stylist Jason Rembert—has just taken on a new role that is rather surprising: she has been cast as Christian Grey’s sister Mia in the ongoing production of the “50 Shades of Grey” movie, which is due out in 2015. She stars alongside Jamie Dornan, who plays the dominant Grey.

Fans of the book might recall that Grey is adopted, and that his younger sister Mia is as well—which explains how Ora, who is Kosovan-Albanian descent but grew up in the U.K., can be the “sister” of Irish-born Dornan. The film, which has already gone through a significant casting change when the initial actor chosen to play Grey, Charlie Hunnam, dropped out, started filming this week in Vancouver.

This isn’t Ora’s first acting gig ever, of course. She had a small cameo appearance in last year’s “Fast and Furious 6,” but her forthcoming role in “50 Shades” is certainly going to be her first major step onto the American film scene.

What do you think about this casting decision?