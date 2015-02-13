10 Rising Star Designers To Know This Fashion Week

Scroll To See More Images

While you might not be familiar with the names Sandy Liang, Hillary Taymour, and Jérôme LaMaar like you are Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs, and Michael Kors, we suggest you get these names on your radar, and quickly.

This New York Fashion Week, yes there are plenty of the stalwarts designers showing off their latest collections, but what’s often most exciting from the week is spotting the designers who are going to be the next big thing.

Here, 10 rising star designers already well on their way that we’ll be watching this New York Fashion Week.

1. Sandy Liang Is Fashion’s Pastel Cool Girl

A graduate of Parsons The New School For Design, with internships already under belt at Richard Chai, Jason Wu, and Phillip Lim, Sandy Liang is already a fashion insider’s favorite having mastered downtown cool—think items like bikers jackets and low-slung boyfriend jeans. It’s her cool use of girly pastel colors like periwinkle, peony, and powder pink, though, that have really made her standout. Retailers like Assembly New York, American Rag, and OOAK are already stocking collection, and we have a feeling that Liang’s starpower is only on the rise.

“My personal goal is to create things that you can wear all the time, regardless of seasons, trends, whatever,” Liang told FarFetch.com. “I don’t know if I have design signatures yet! But in general I would want my clothes to be pieces that girls feel like they can wear over and over again.”

2. Collina Strada Designer Hillary Taymour Is All About Wearable Minimalism

Hillary Taymour first launched Collina Strada as a handbag line in 2008, debuting ready-to-wear for Spring 2015 with items like the perfect sheer t-shirt and a the perfect beige column dress. A favorite of Blake Lively, Taymour’s clothes are already being featured at top retailers including Oak, Assembly, and Fred Segal.

What’s next for Taymour? At her Fall 2015 presentation she is launching a new line of design objects with stylist Gillian Wilkins called Social + Studies.

3. Baja East Is The Label For the Modern Jet-Set

Scott Studenberg and John Targon founded Baja East in 2013, describing their collection as “loose luxury.” The duo has since become known for blurring the lines between men’s and women’s clothing, but what we love about the label is its wonderful use of bright colors and prints. With retailers like The Webster and Net-A-Porter already stocking it, we know these two are certainly one’s to watch.

4. 5:31 Jérôme Is Already a Beyoncé Favorite

A few things to look forward to from Jérôme LaMaar’s label 5:31 Jérôme’s Fall 2015 collection: detailed biker jackets with detachable collars of longhaired alpaca, sequined track pants, and slouchy trousers embellished with rhinestones and crystals.

It’s no wonder LaMaar has already garnered some famous fans after just a few seasons, notably Beyoncé, who wore the designer’s oversized shawl-collar coat out and about this winter.

5. Fatema Fardan Is Your New Cool Girl Party Dress Go-To

Emirati designer Fatema Fardan, who first debuted her women’s ready-to-wear line in Dubai in 2014 (and already has famous fans like Eva Longoria) is making her stateside debut this New York Fashion Week in collaboration with Julia Restoin Roitfeld. Look to Fardan’s collection for fashion-forward party dresses and cool-girl evening wear.

6. Nomia Designer Yara Flinn Is All About Wearable Basics

Yara Flinn has been designing the label Nomia since 2009. While not totally the new kid on the block, now that she is in the CFDA Incubator program, people are finally taking notice. Look to Flinn for minimalist clothes, perfect for the modern (and very busy) woman.

Last season Flinn showed everything from silver metallic jackets to simple (but very covetable) jersey cocktail frocks, and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve with her next collection.

7. Kim Haller Is the New Knitwear Guru

Kim Haller is quietly developing a reputation as the next knitwear guru. Haller, who honed her craft at Derek Lam, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, and Jason Wu, has become known for her cooler than cool knitwear in silhouettes including camisoles, bodysuits, and bustiers (yeah, these aren’t your grandmother’s sweaters).

Opening Ceremony is already carrying the line exclusively, which is basically the ultimate endorsement.

8. Charles Youssef Comes To You Barneys Approved

After studying at Parsons in New York City and Central St. Martins in London, designer Charles Youssef held positions at Calvin Klein, Gareth Pugh, and Ralph Lauren before striking out on his own. Spring 2015 was his first full solo collection (and Barneys picked it up as a seasonal exclusive).

Kate Foley meanwhile styled his Fall 2015 collection, which is already drawing rave reviews, particularly for the architectural outerwear.

9. Meggie Kempner’s Kempner Label Is an Homage To a Fashion Icon

Think of Kempner, which debuted last season, as your new go-to for basics. The label’s designer Meggie Kempner says that she is paying homage to her late-grandmother Nan Kempner (famously Yves Saint Laurent’s muse) with the line, which is all about modern sportswear. Already at carried at Shopbop and Nordstrom, this label is certainly one you’ll be hearing much more about.

10. Qiaoran Huang & Joshua Hupper’s Babyghost Is Edgy Clothes You’ll Want To Wear

The two founding designers of Babyghost, Qiaoran Huang and Joshua Hupper, met during an internship at Diane von Furstenberg. Since, the duo founded Babyghost, which is chock full of edgy silhouettes featuring cool embellishments. We’ll certainly be watching where this label goes this season.