Rising Star Award: Joseph Altuzarra and Peter Hidalgo Take it Home!

It’s a tie! On Friday, designers Joseph Altuzarra and Peter Hidalgo were both awarded the womenswear trophy at Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Awards luncheon. Designers and industry executives flocked to the event, which took place at 42nd Cipriani.

Altuzarra was quick to praise the event’s diverse collection of talent. “There is this sense of community at an event like this, which brings together so many young talents,” he told WWD.

The Parisian native, who was an intern at Marc Jacobs and later a design assistant for Givenchy, launched his own line in 2006.

On the other hand, when Francisco Costa announced the womenswear winners, Hidalgo was completely stunned. Its a very strange sensation, he said. I am somehow more nervous now, he confessed to Style.com.

Hidalgo, who credits Antonio Lopez as his mentor, also started his own line in 2006. Nevertheless, both Altuzarra and Hidalgo are in good company. Past womenswear winners have included Christian Cota and Lyn Devon.

Hidalgo and Altuzarra were not the only designers to enjoy a win. For men’s apparel, Anthony Keegan and Richard Christiansen of Commonwealth Utilities received the award. Amanda Pearl Brotman of Amanda Pearl won the award for accessories, while Monica Rich Kosann was honored in the fine jewelry category. Other notable winners included Edward Chai and Paul Birardi for the retail award.

In addition to Cota, other high-profile presenters included Frederic Fekkai, Beth Buccini, Robert Bryan, and Amedeo Scognamiglio and Roberto Faraone Mennella of Faraone Mennella.

Keynote speaker and Project Runway judge, Nina Garcia, offered a few words of wisdom: “Be yourself, be bold and make fashion history.



