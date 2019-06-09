Wait, What the Hell Is a Rising Sign?

Scroll To See More Images

When someone asks what your sign is, they’re really asking what your sun sign is (i.e. what sign the sun was in on the day you were born). But you also have an ascendant sign—or rising sign—which is a vitally important point in your chart. Your rising sign is determined by the time and place you were born: What sign was ascending on the Eastern horizon the moment you entered this world?

As astrology fiends know all too well, your rising sign is a pretty good indication of how you interact with other people. Representing the mask that others encounter before they get to know the real you, your rising sign can be key to understanding your horoscopes and your relationships with others. (It’s also the reason why you and someone else with your same sun sign might be totally different.)

Before we go any further, it’s worth figuring out what your rising sign is—right? You can do so by using an online ascendant sign calculator. Remember, though, you’re going to need your birthplace and birth time to figure this one out, so hit up mom and dad, find your birth certificate or consult old family videos to figure out when, exactly, you exited the womb. (Rising signs change every two hours, so a loose idea of time won’t work for this one.)

Aries Rising Sign –

Impulsive and brave, you’re always one step ahead of the pack. You have a strong sense of fair play, but can be a little tactless in your efforts to achieve it. On the positive side, there’s something childlike about your sense of spontaneity, and others tend to find it delightfully disarming.

Taurus Rising Sign –

While you may be outwardly gentle and passive, you’re a little stubborn, too. But you’ll only lose your temper if your security is seriously threatened. You like to be in control—something others may not realize until it’s too late. (But that’s not so bad, is it?)

Gemini Rising Sign –

You love, love, love to chat. On your best days, you conduct several simultaneous conversations—while monitoring your phone and email at the same time, of course. You’re easily bored, so staying focused on one objective requires a lot of self-discipline—but that’s only because there are so many fascinating ideas out there for the exploring, right?

Cancer Rising Sign –

You have a strong need to nourish your loved ones, and you’ll do anything to avoid rejection. You’re an incredible empath. But since you’re prone to the occasional bout of moodiness, you don’t mind others taking care of you every now and then, too.

Leo Rising Sign –

Your bold presence lights up a room, but in your lower-key moments, you can be quieter, more relaxed, playful. You’re loyal, though your flair for the dramatic may leave something to be desired in the empathy arena. Nothing entices you like someone who’s willing to stand up to you every now and then—who can resist a good challenge?

Virgo Rising Sign –

Incredibly complicated and hard on yourself, you may catch yourself experiencing sleepless nights over even the smallest of transgressions. The flip side of this is, of course, that you’re an overflowing well of practical know-how and interesting reflections.

Libra Rising Sign –

Charming, fair and just, you simply have to redress the balance whenever it seems off-kilter. This may lead to the occasional dispute, but hey—you’re doing what needs to be done. You’ll likely never lack admirers—which is great, because you absolutely hate to be alone.

Scorpio Rising Sign –

Soulful and secretive, you don’t give anything away. Others can drown in those deep eyes of yours, but it leaves you unfazed. Once you fall in love, you really lock on, and woe to any two-timing lover. Emotional security is paramount, so seek out companions who will understand and meet your needs.

Sagittarius Rising Sign –

So friendly! So open! And so accident-prone! With eyes fixed on distant horizons, you sometimes miss (or bump into) what’s right in front of you. You make up for it by being warm as toast and interested in just about everything—except getting tied down. Your cure for the blues? Hop on the nearest plane and explore.

Capricorn Rising Sign –

You come across as serious, but that belies your dry sense of humor. You’re hard-headed when it comes to money and responsibility, because you take your commitments seriously. Don’t give yourself a hard time if you feel out of place—just trust that you’re on the right path, and let everyone else catch up.

Aquarius Rising Sign –

You’re a people person, but because you believe we are all equal under the sun, your nearest and dearest sometimes feel neglected. Quirky and charismatic, you tend to attract unusual people and unexpected adventures—which is how you prefer it, really.

Pisces Rising Sign –

Sensitive and sympathetic, you’re something of a psychic sponge—soaking up everything in the emotional atmosphere. You hate confrontation and disappointing those you love, so when you misbehave (we’re all human!), you tend to go hardcore AWOL.

This story was originally published on Horsocope.com.