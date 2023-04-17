Are Jen & Rishi Still Together From ’90 Day Fiancé’? She Passed On Him At First

Warning: Spoilers ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4. If you can’t get enough of strangers marrying strangers, those impatient for the tea to spill in the season finale are probably wanting to know who is still together from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So who’s still together? Read on.

Are Jen and Rishi from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way still together?

Status: Together—we’re pretty sure.

Are Jen and Rishi from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way still together? We think so. After meeting in a hotel lobby on a trip to India, Jen took a hard pass on Rishi, she even thought he was a “douchebag” when they first met. Fast forward a month, she said yes to his marriage proposal but the COVID-19 pandemic would pause their living together for two whole years. Rishi faced a lot of pressure from his family as they want to set up an arranged marriage and to make matters more complicated, they had no idea about his relationship with Jen. “I didn’t really know what I wanted in a relationship until I met Rishi,” Jen told the producers during the January 2023 debut episode. “His whole persona and energy is just very different from anyone I’ve ever dated.”

There was a little hiccup, however, depicted in the episode which aired on April 2, 2023. Jen had to return to Stillwell, Oklahoma, amid visa issues and admitted that “life feels like it’s on hold”. Then, Jen’s friend Randi revealed that Rishi had sent her a photo of himself “with his shirt off” right before Jen left to visit him in India. “Randi catfished Rishi before I went back to India the last time and I brushed off what Randi was saying about Rishi being unfaithful and the fact that he sent her these instant messages because I thought that it was some miscommunication of sorts,” Jen explained in a confessional. “But also because Rishi had told me that he had been faithful during our two years apart.”

She continued: “So when I see the shirtless photo that Rishi sent Randi — are you freaking kidding me dude?” she said. “I don’t know why he would send that. I genuinely am just disgusted. I’m disgusted.” But she decided she couldn’t break up with him over a photo and gave him the benefit of the doubt. “At this point, I can’t just end the relationship so quickly and easily,” Jen said. “ It’s just not that easy. I love him. I have to go back. I can’t help it.” As for whether they’re still together, we can only assume thanks to his social media posts. On March 19, 2023, they shared a collab snap with the caption “You make me happier than I ever thought I could be ❤️” using the hashtags #jenandrishi.

