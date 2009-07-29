StyleCaster
RiRi Ain’t No Recessionista, Part II

It seems like we’re going to have to accept that Rihanna refuses to take her sunglasses off.

Last night, Rihanna was caught eating at the over-hyped, over-priced downtown hot spot, Cipriani. After her stunt last week when she blew $12,000 on a night out with Jay-Z in London, we’re going to go ahead and assume that she didn’t stop after one, or two, or three Bellini’s last night.

In Rihanna style news, her faux-hawk is now officially a mohawk. She’s wearing the skin-tight minuscule bandage PDB skirt we’ve been eyeing since it debuted at Intermix a few weeks ago, and a black long sleeve T-shirt, with shoulder pads. Shoulder pads! It’s cool, we love shoulder pads, especially in a casual cotton top. Surprise, surprise, she continues to channel the ironic futuristic-yet-80s style she so dearly loves. The only thing this outfit is missing is some stacked watches.

While mens-inspired looks continue to sneak onto runways through the fall, we can’t wait to see if Ri appears in high-waisted sailor shorts and a pair of saddle shoes. One question though, what will you do with the mohawk?

