Affordable Ring Enhancers to Add More Sparkle to Your Set

Whether you’re looking to jazz up a simple band or add even more sparkle to your current diamond-encrusted ring, ring enhancers are the perfect way to give your current get-up a little bit more pizzaz. Ring enhancers come in multiple shapes, sizes, and designs, including angled styles, curved rings, wraps, and ring guards.

Sure, you can always layer a few bands to enhance your look and amp up the shine factor, but a ring enhancer will do the trick without requiring you to invest in an entirely new piece of jewelry. Also known as “ring wraps,” and “ring jackets,” these ring upgrades can vary from subtle bands to blinged-out styles, or accentuate the design of an engagement ring further, depending on your personal taste and budget as well as the type of ring and stone you’re looking to contour. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite budget-friendly ring enhancers to fit your ring and your wallet.

1. AFFY 1/3 Ct. Round Ring Guard Enhancer

This wallet-friendly ring guard enhancer is designed with high quality 14 karat gold and covered with premium 925 sterling silver for rust and tarnish free style. This enhancer is also nickel and lead free.

2. Dazzlingrock Collection White Diamond Enhancer

This dazzling 10 karat gold ring enhancer features a diamond weight of 0.25 CT tw for the ultimate shine and brilliance without breaking the bank. The high-quality yellow-gold finish.

3. TwoBirch Sterling Silver Combination Ring Guard

Designed to fit solitaire-encrusted rings, this premium ring enhancer features dazzling cubic zirconia embellishments, as well as a comfortable fit. The brand however does suggest sizing up if you’re in-between ring sizes.