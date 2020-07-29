Riley Keough’s Tattoo For Her Late Brother 2 Weeks After His Death Will Make You Cry

A sweet tribute. Riley Keough got a tattoo for her late brother Benjamin Keough two weeks after his death. The Girlfriend Experience alum took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 28, to share a photo of the fresh tat she inked in honor of her younger brother, who died by suicide in early July.

In the picture, Riley showed her shoulder as she peeled the saran wrap off her tattoo, which read her brother’s name, Benjamin Storm, in cursive above her collarbone. She accompanied the photo with a red heart emoji. (See a photo of the tattoo here.) The Golden Globe nominee paid tribute to her brother in an Instagram post on July 18, four days after news broke that Benjamin had died. In her post, which included several photos of Riley and Benjamin over the years, the model wrote about how much she misses her younger brother.

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop,” the Girlfriend Experience alum wrote. “A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world.”

She continued, “I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough are the grandchildren of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Their parents are Elvis’ daughter and musician Lisa Marie Presley and singer-songwriter Danny Keough. Along with Benjamin, Riley also has half-sisters Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood from Lisa Marie’s relationship with guitarist Michael Lockwood.

A rep for Lisa Marie told People at the time of Benjamin’s death that the singer is “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated” over the loss of her son. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” the rep said.

The rep also said that the mother of four is “trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley.”

In a 2014 interview with Healthy Living, Lisa Marie opened up about how close her family is. “We all stay together. We are all very close. Wherever I am, they have their rooms and live with me,” she said at the time. “We all try to stay close as much as possible. Like, in the same room, preferably for me. I don’t like it when they are far away in any way.”

She continued, “I am very protective. I just smother them in love and I am also ferociously protective. They are my priority. That’s what I do. That’s what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy.”