Rika’s Teal Leopard Smoking Jacket Puts A Spin On Business Casual

Photo: Rikaint.com

Transitioning to warmer weather doesn’t mean girls in the office should forgo business-like polish. But if you’re tired of light gray, summer weight blazers then try the classic shape in an unexpected hue. Amsterdam-based Rika makes this teal leopard print number with a slim lapel. The pattern is daring for office but any over-the-top sex appeal is curbed by the less common color and print combo. Plus, rather than going for say, white or peach, the rich color can take you from chillier spring days to breezy fall nights. Designed by former fashion and interiors stylist Ulrika Lundgren, the line has quirkiness in spades, but the pieces tend to just toe the line where the boss won’t say anything but a well-deserved compliment. Rika Pearl Smoking Jacket, $480 at OpeningCeremony.us