Rihanna’s Vogue Cover, McQueen Not Designing for Middleton

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Regardless of how wedding-perfect that Fall collection was, McQueen will not be designing Kate Middleton’s dress. (NYT)

Rihanna’s Vogue cover is zexy as is to be expected. (Hollywood Life)

Doutzen Kroes gave birth six weeks ago and she’s already back to work, which makes sense, because I’m not fully convinced models are human. (Modelinia)

Hockey/Fashion man Sean Avery is partnering with Gilt Man to do some editorial work. It will be called “Avery’s Rules.” (Racked)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @womensweardaily CN’s Bill Wackermann told NYU Glamour gets 60% traffic driven from social media http://bit.ly/ggQgun Not surprised!

RT @theglamourai really feels like spring in new york today. too bad my internet’s working again and i have a million things to catch up on……. I believe the term you’re looking for is Spring Fever.

RT @pamelalovenyc Please text “REDCROSS” to 90999 to donate $10 to the Japanese earthquake relief efforts. Good idea…

RT @TheLSD Lauren Santo Domingo Save The Date; December 20, 2012. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!