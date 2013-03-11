Rihanna To Wear Custom Givenchy Couture On Tour

Although her line for River Island is now available worldwide, Rihanna‘s wardrobe for her Diamonds World Tour is a little more high-end.

According to WWD, the pop star enlisted Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci to design her onstage ensembles, which include a floor-length ruffled silk cape, black-and-white leather thigh-high boots, a black-and-white leather bra with golden buckles, as well as a pair of “couture goggles” with gold hardware.

As a longtime fan of the brand, it’s no surprise that RiRi tapped Tisci, who’s known for his edgy-glamorous creations adored by fellow high fashion-conscious musicians like Kanye West. Clearly, the fandom is mutual, as Tisci had nothing but praise for the 25-year-old mega-star. “Rihanna represents what young and amazing means today. She is punk and talented. She offers intelligence, energy and pure beauty. She is the face of her generation,” he said

The Diamonds World Tour kicked off on Friday with a sold-out show in Buffalo, but Rihanna cancelled last night’s gig in Boston due to an apparent bout of laryngitis. The concert will be rescheduled, and the hard-partying singer is set to play a gig in Baltimore tomorrow night.

Take a look at a sketch of one of the costumes above and let us know if you think it’s perfect for Rihanna!