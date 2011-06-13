Rihanna’s Tour Costumes, Céline Releases Best of Looks

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Cline is releasing a bit of a best of collection from Phoebe Philo and I want it all. (T Mag)

There’s a row home in Philly that got painted in Gucci logos. How do you spell classy? (Styleite)

Julia Stegner has some serious 80s hair in this Zoo Summer 11 editorial. (FGR)

Model Babies! Devon Aoki gave birth to her first bebe and it’s a boy. Love when beautiful people further the race of beautiful people! (Just Jared)

On your marks, get set, it’s the Rag & Bone sample sale! Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19 at Chelsea Market (75 9th Avenue, NYC) (Rag & Bone)

Rihanna’s stylist gets into the nitty gritty of the singer’s tour costumes. (The Cut)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @fullfrontalfash Lily Allen Gets Hitched http://su.pr/188mFr Congratulations Lily Allen!

RT @byEmily Without fail, the week before a vacation is always the busiest/most stressful of the year. Luckily, that is inevitably followed by a vacation!

RT @JaneKeltnerdeV Portrait of an artist/model outside Milk Studios. http://twitpic.com/5b3e1a #pretty

RT @FashionEtcNow Who’s up next for @Target ? Fabulous milliner Albertus Swanepoel! Hello, hats! bit.ly/jZGOn0 Who doesn’t love a good hat!?