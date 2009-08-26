Rihanna’s Styleline Continues

Chris Brown was recently sentenced to five years probation and 180 days of community service, for his February attack on RiRi. That same day, Rihanna was spotted leaving New York City restaurant Emilie’s Ballato looking “dressed for an 80’s music video,” according to Bauer Griffin.

To that we say, have you not seen any of her past outfits?

Granted, the harem pants evoke memories from our favorite Vanilla Ice music videos, and her cropped vest is just a fabric change to velvet away from emulating a look from Aladdin…but she still looks good. The pants remind us of looks we’ve seen on YSL‘s runway, the cheetah Christian Louboutin pumps are very right now, and a black Chanel clutch is never wrong. We’re not sure how we feel about the layered chokers across her neck and still may or may not advise against letting that mohawk grow out, but hey, at least she doesn’t look like Will Smith anymore.

Want to emulate this look? Here are our top picks from the StyleCaster shop.

Try these black ADAM harem pants, paired with a white bandeau and this Pencey cropped biker vest. Add a pair of pumps (we love these Nicholas Kirkwood shaped heels) and we’d say you’re ready for Fashion Week.

