Rihanna’s Skimpy Victoria’s Secret Outfit Was Made Just Two Hours Before The Show

A few weeks ago, our full attention was turned to the amazing outfits worn by top models during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. While some were scandalous in more ways than one, (hi, Karlie Kloss’ questionable Native American getup), we were totally rapt.

Another outfit we were focused on was Rihanna’s ensemble, which consisted of barely anything but a sheer pink robe and what may have been Chris Brown’s sweater tied around her waist. Turns out, the look was a last-minute addition to the show. “I’d been working on something for a while [for Rihanna], but it didn’t look right when she tried it on two and a half hours before the show,” the event’s costume designer, Andrew Selman, told Vogue UK.

Putting even the most competitive “Project Runway” stars to shame, Selman made a quick-fire decision to create an entirely new look for the pop star. “ I ran, literally ran, back to my office from the venue. I had my assistants on the phone telling them to run out and buy fabric—it was a bit of a challenge, but we did it. I got to her minutes before everything kicked off, she whipped it on and threw a jumper round her waist and stepped out,” Selman said, adding: “She has the confidence to do that—she killed it.”