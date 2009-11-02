Rihanna’s “Russian Roulette” Follow-up, “Wait Your Turn (The Wait is Ova),” Single Leaked

Rihanna’s second single, “Wait Your Turn (The Wait is Ova)” off her album “Rated R” was leaked today. (Is anything released anymore? Is leaked the new released?) Rihanna’s first single, “Russian Roulette,” was released earlier last month and was criticized for its morbid and dark content; namely the gunshot ending.

“Wait Your Turn” has a sinister feel with its static synth and militant hand claps, but lyrically is not nearly as morose as her first single. Check out the song below:

In related news, Rihanna will appear on Good Morning America and 20/20 this week for her first interview since her Chris Brown assault.

“Rated R” is scheduled for release on November 23.