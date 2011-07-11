Rihanna’s New Ad Campaign, Nine West Launches Sneakers

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Rihanna is the new face of Emporio Armani for Fall. She replaces Megan Fox, much like Rosie did in Transformers 3. Burn. [Emporio Armani]

Karlie Kloss is rumored to be dating Joe Jonas. They were spotted together at a polo match. Really? [The Cut]

Nine West is launching a line of sneakers. There will be 30 styles that will range in price from $49 to $129. [WWD]

See Liya Kebede behind the scenes of the Balenciaga Fall ads shoot. [Fashionologie]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @ozgarcia Stressed? See how some stress-reducing tips that I gave Gwyneth Paltrow. bit.ly/mmA5yu Ok!

RT @InterviewMag Andr Saraiva does a surprise collaboration with Saint James on their famous striped sailor shirt. Divine. bit.ly/pHrMaA Yes it is.

RT @VirgoNation #virgo may go unappreciated because they fix or help in details others may not notice. Tell me about it.

RT @Fashionista_com Let’s Be Real: Anna Wintour is Not Writing a Memoir bit.ly/qCI2nw But it would be fun if she did!