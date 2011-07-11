StyleCaster
Rihanna’s New Ad Campaign, Nine West Launches Sneakers

Kerry Pieri
by

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Rihanna is the new face of Emporio Armani for Fall. She replaces Megan Fox, much like Rosie did in Transformers 3. Burn. [Emporio Armani]

Karlie Kloss is rumored to be dating Joe Jonas. They were spotted together at a polo match. Really? [The Cut]

Nine West is launching a line of sneakers. There will be 30 styles that will range in price from $49 to $129. [WWD]

See Liya Kebede behind the scenes of the Balenciaga Fall ads shoot. [Fashionologie]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @ozgarcia Stressed? See how some stress-reducing tips that I gave Gwyneth Paltrow. bit.ly/mmA5yu Ok!

RT @InterviewMag Andr Saraiva does a surprise collaboration with Saint James on their famous striped sailor shirt. Divine. bit.ly/pHrMaA Yes it is.

RT @VirgoNation #virgo may go unappreciated because they fix or help in details others may not notice. Tell me about it.

RT @Fashionista_com Let’s Be Real: Anna Wintour is Not Writing a Memoir bit.ly/qCI2nw But it would be fun if she did!

