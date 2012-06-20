Will Rihanna’s Movie Career Stack Up Against These Musicians Turned Actors?

Models/actors, actors/singers, bloggers/designers, the list of slashes goes on and on. Everyone seems to be moonlighting as something they are not these days, however singers turned actors are the ones that actually make the most sense. A recent example is Rihanna, who recently starred in the summer flick Battleship.

Just today, she inked a new deal to star in Happy Smekday!, an animated film also starring Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons. Many people are (justifiably) weary about seeing more of her acting — after all, she hardly received Meryl Streep caliber reviews for Battleship. However, her unique voice, gorgeous looks and enchanting personality are traits that make her a movie star, if not a high-caliber actor. Who can blame her for wanting to venture into film? Few people give credit to young pop stars, who spend most of their formative years in the studio or touring. Clearly, the long hours take a toll on anyone — and based on recent media reports, she’s been blowing off steam by partying.

A film career would be a pleasant balance for Rihanna and we would not be surprised if this is the direction she is going. Some of her fellow hip-hop and R&B stars have made the jump as well and succeeded marvelously. Click through the gallery above for a look, and let us know if you think RiRi has what it takes.