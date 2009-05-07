Rihanna’s Feline Take on Derek Lam

Rihanna appeared at the opening of Derek Lam’s SoHo boutique in New York City last night looking polished (and, dare we say, powerful) in Lam’s white crepe twill jacket and pleated trouser. We’re loving how she harnesses the animal prints– they somehow work as both accent and neutral here. Long gold chains, an angular bangle, and tomato red lips team with chunky highlights to up the edgy style Rihanna’s been sporting as of late. According to WWD, Lam declared the chanteuse chose his “favorite look from spring.” Battered woman? More like “Breaking Dishes.”