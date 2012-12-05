Rihanna’s Fashion Reality Show “Styled to Rock” is Headed to America

Good news for all of you members of the Rihanna Navy: The pop star’s British fashion competition series “Styled to Rock” is headed to America. After a successful first season in the UK, the recently rebranded Style Network has teamed up with the singer and budding fashion icon for a 10-episode season, in which she’ll star and executive produce, according to a release from the network.

“On the heels of our successful network rebrand, ‘Styled to Rock’ and Style’s new partnership with Rihanna will reinvent the fashion competition genre, fueling our viewers insatiable appetite for all things style,” Salaam Coleman Smith, president of Style Media stated, adding that the show will offer aspiring designers the chance to show their skills via challenges that “push the designers to the creative limits.” Basically, it’s going to be like the flood of competitive fashion TV shows that already exist, but this time, we’ll have Rihanna.

This isn’t the Style Network’s first foray into British territory—they recently debuted the smash hit UK series “Made in Chelsea” to American audiences (it’s essentially “The Hills,” with accents).

Our guess is that even if “Styled to Rock” is a total snooze, rabid Rihanna fans will guarantee good ratings.

What do you think? Will Rihanna’s show succeed on this side of the pond? Will you be tuning in? Let us know!