Rihanna Bought Chris Brown a $1 Million Mercedes For His Birthday

Rihanna and Chris Brown may be one of the most notorious on-and-off (and controversial) celebrity couples today, but that doesn’t stop them from showing love for one another—especially in the form of lavish gifts. With Brown’s 24th birthday fast approaching on May 5, RiRi has reportedly shelled out the big bucks for Brown, buying him a customized 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss.
Only 75 of the model were made, and she also completely souped it up, so the final ticket price was apparently over $1 million for the Mercedes. But let’s face it, the 25-year-old superstar can afford it: Just last week, she spent $8,000 in one dollar bills at a strip club.
Brown is a complete car aficionado, with a fleet of Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis in his garage. His most recent purchase was a Lamborghini Aventador, which he had customized to look like a Hot Wheels car. Chances are, he’s going to love his new Mercedes—maybe enough for them to stay together for more than a few weeks.
Rihanna isn’t the only starlet who has gifted an expensive car to her boyfriend; After only dating for a only few months, Kim Kardashian bought Kanye West a $750,000 Lamborghini last year.
Oh, to be young, rich, and in love (at least some of the time).
What do you think of the gift?
