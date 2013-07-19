Rihanna Wears Mesh Romper Designed By Her Costume Designer Adam Selman

Rihanna’s most recent album is called “Unapologetic,” and that’s certainly how she’s living life these days, especially when it comes to her personal style. On the last leg of her European tour, not only did she dye her hair gray, she stepped out in London yesterday wearing a completely see-through, all-white mesh romper with very little underneath.

The outfit is the work of RiRi’s costumer designer, Adam Selman, who told StyleCaster of working with the stylish star, “She knows what fabrics she likes and doesn’t like, and she has specific ideas for what she wants to do. I make sure the technical aspects are seen through. She is super-particular in fittings. ‘Take this in a quarter of an inch and move this up an inch,’ she’ll say. If you don’t do it, she knows!”

So, apparently, what Rihanna likes right now is lots and lots of skin. She called this outfit her “secret weapon” on Instagram, and we gotta say, we’re loving this look; and if we had RiRi’s rockin’ bod, we’d want to wear something like this everyday.

MORE RIHANNA THIS WAY:

RiRi Shows Up To Concert Hours Late After Partying All Night

Watch: Rihanna Hits Grabby Fan With Microphone

Rihanna Launches Instagram Attack At Journalist