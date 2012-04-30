Rihanna Gets Tribal Rave Fierce For New ‘Where Have You Been’ Video

Dammit Rihanna, how do you manage to keep crunching out these dancetastic pop jams that just make us want to throw an impromptu rage fest?

The pop princess has just dropped her latest music video for the single “Where Have You Been” this morning over on VEVO’s YouTube channel, and has already got over 6,000 comments (some way more enthusiastic than others). Would it be too early to say that this might be the next chart hit for RiRi?

In the music video, we first see Miss “We Found Love In A Hopeless Place” doing her best sexy anaconda impression in a jungle river, then breaking it down with a group of fit, shirtless background dancers, rocking salmon pink drop-crotch pants with a cut-out zebra-print bodysuit, accessorizing with giant rabbits’ feet hanging from the waist, full-on arm mittens and an oversized scarf wrapped around her head.

Later on in the clip, we see a few shots of her hiding around some deserted forest wearing a bikini number as well as a skin-tight, long-sleeved embellished lace top and booty shorts duo. And of course, still accessorized like whoa with tons of chunky bracelets and pearl strings up in the ‘do.

Oh, and can we talk about that gold face mask at the end? They look like they’re made out of gold star stickers, you know, like the ones you got back in elementary school.

Girl – we would have given you an “A” anyway for the new vid!