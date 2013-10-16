Rihanna’s New Single Art Is Surprisingly Demure

Rihanna has been a little bit out of the spotlight as of late (aside from the startling news that she might be moving to the Big Apple), but this afternoon she re-emerged by debuting her the art for her forthcoming single, “What Now,” on all her social media networks. And contrary to how we’ve seen RiRi present herself in recent times—for example, dancing on a stripper pole in her forthcoming video for “Pour It Up”—she’s covered up and demure.

Way before Miley Cyrus was showing nipple in public, Rihanna showed her fondness for doing so by walking around outside in fishnet tracksuits with nothing underneath. Here, we see her looking decidedly more “conservative,” if you want to put it that way, wearing a black spaghetti-strap dress with plenty of jewelry and a smoky eye to match.

We’re at a point in pop culture right now where it’s almost more notable when celebrities step out wearing more than when they step out wearing very little. RiRi’s new song, off her album “Unapologetic,” falls more toward the ballad end of song genres, so it makes sense for her to be a bit more covered up in the art.

Listen to the song below!