6 Reasons Why Rihanna’s ‘What Now’ Video Might Be an Homage to ‘The Exorcist’

Rihanna just released the music video for her new single “What Now,” and it’s a far cry from her previous video for “Pour It Up,” in a couple of notable ways. First and foremost, whilst the latter video consists mainly of women who may or may not be actual strippers writing around on poles and in puddles of water, the more subdued video for “What Now” takes on a serious subject matter.

The song expresses the frustration felt during an emotion-numbing period—and which one might posit is how RiRi felt after her latest split from Chris Brown—and Rihanna’s creative team chose to express that idea by putting the singer in a stark, all-white room and having her contort herself into strange positions while yelling into the camera. The result is what Rihanna herself describes as “demented,” and strangely reminiscent of the classic 1973 horror film “The Exorcist” and its tormented main character, Regan. Let us explain.

1. The contortions.

2. No, really. They’re freaky!



3. The dark, damp setting.

3. The abundance of crosses.

4. The strangely pale lipstick.

5. The blood-conjuring makeup smear.

6. This.

Watch Rihanna’s “What Now” video below and tell us if you see the same similarities. Either way, it’s a creepy watch, but not exactly as disturbing as watching Regan spider walk backwards down the staircase.