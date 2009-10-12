Rihanna Fashion Week Paris Wardrobe

Technically, Fashion Month ended on Thursday afternoon in Paris…but to that we say every month is fashion month at StyleCaster, duh.

For that reason, we’re going to pay tribute to one celebrity who made it her business to steal front row at almost every important show in Paris last week. No silly, not me, we’re talking about Rihanna. It started last Thursday when she attended the Balmain show. We speculate she had been looking forward to Balmain for a very long time, as a variation of that jacket has been stapled to her body since far earlier than the shoulder pad trend’s world takeover.

Rihanna poses for the camera after catching the Dior show front row on Friday. How cute; RiRi matches the color of her lips to the soles of her shoes. There’s a plant growing out of her head. We’re not saying it does or doesn’t work, just stating the obvious.

That same day, she heads over to the Vivienne Westwood show in a pair of taupe suede over-the-knee booties and a boyfriend blazer, which looks more like a manfriend blazer. Among other celebrity guests present: Jessica Stroup and Tinsley Mortimer. This is definitely one way to put all of your attention on your shoes.

RiRi also attends the Martin Margiela show wearing a black Margiela mini dress with one white-shoulder padded arm…plus glove. The outfit’s real fun doesn’t debut until she turns around.

Just like a mullet, eh? Business in the front, party in the back.

On Saturday, Rihanna heads down to Le Marais (think the Lower East Side and Soho meet Paris) to see Jean Paul Gaultier‘s S/S 2010 collection wearing leather leggings, a cut out bustier bra and a serious pair of dominatrix blue suede Christian Loubooties. Taking a page out of Anna Wintour’s book, she sports her shades during the show. Still, we love.

Rihanna takes a breather (or not, considering the skintight mini dress) in between shows on Sunday in some serious over-the-knee boots equipped with leather garters. All of a sudden “you come through with the money in your garter belts” makes so much more sense. Thanks for leaving nothing to our imaginations, RiRi. P.S. We love the faux glasses.

Ri heads out for a night on the town, and we start to notice that the theme of her trip is a whole lot of black. Her personal assistant trailing behind her is obviously taking a page out of her book. Shoulder pads built into shirt, check. Red lips, check. Over-the-knee boots, check. White-rimmed plastic sunglasses…not so much. Our vote is still for Rihanna.

Last week, Rihanna also obviously attended the Karl Lagerfeld show, but the highlight of that show had nothing to do with her outfit…or her, really. Lily Allen’s performance in Karl’s epic barnyard romp wowed us.

And finally, as the saying goes “stop while you’re on top.” Rihanna is last seen in Paris at the Chanel fashion show, where layered strands of gold chain, pearls, tweed, and a very unique Chanel purse came out to play. Our favorite look of your trip, if we may say so ourselves.